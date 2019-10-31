Intercontinental Exchange Q3 reflects transaction, clearing revenue growth

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE +0.9% ) Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.06 beats the consensus estimate of 96 cents and increases from 85 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 revenue by segment: Transaction and clearing, net, $929M, up 22% Y/Y; data services $553M, up 4.3%; listings $114M, up 1.8%; and other revenue $67M, up 9.8%.

Q3 adjusted total operating expenses of $551M rises from $521M a year ago; adjusted operating margin of 53% improves from 50%.

Q4 guidance: Sees adjusted operating expenses of $562M-$572M; Q4 data revenue of $555M-$560M; interest expense of $71M.

