Chevron Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.46 (-40.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $37.69B (-14.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CVX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.