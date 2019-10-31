SNC-Lavalin reports jump in Q3 profit, lifts interim tag for CEO Edwards

SNC-Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF +20.5% ) rallies to three-month highs after reporting a 23-fold increase in Q3 profit to $2.76B from $120.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Results received a $2.6B boost from the sale of part of SNC's stake in the 407 toll highway in Ontario; on an adjusted basis, which excluded the 407 sale, SNC's Q3 earnings totaled $218M vs. $168.4M a year ago.

SNC also appoints Ian Edwards as its President and CEO after serving in an interim role since June.

Edwards says he does not expect a plea deal on criminal charges against the company in the wake of the Liberal election victory.

SNC's "reconstruction has started," says Desjardins Capital analyst Benoit Poirier, predicting the results "will give investors confidence in management’s turnaround plan, which should unlock significant value in the long term."