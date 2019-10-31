Alibaba Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, November 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 (+7.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.47B (+32.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, baba has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 6 downward.