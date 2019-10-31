Colgate-Palmolive Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.95B (+2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cl has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward.