Newell Brands Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.38B (+4.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nwl has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.