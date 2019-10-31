American Axle & Manufacturing Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-25.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.71B (-6.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, axl has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.