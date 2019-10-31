Floor & Decor Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $524M (+20.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fnd has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 8 downward.