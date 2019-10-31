Dominion Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (-0.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.51B (+30.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, D has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.