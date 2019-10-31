Oxford Lane Capital invests $108.1M more in CLOs during fiscal Q2

Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC +1% ) fiscal Q2 core net investment income of 45 cents per share improves from 43 cents in Q1 and slips from 46 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Net asset value at Sept. 30, 2019 of $6.63 declines from $8.01 at June 30, 2019.

$76.5M net decrease in net assets resulting from operations is comprised of: net investment income of $16.7M, net realized loss of $2.3M, and net unrealized depreciation of $90.9M.

During the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019, Oxford Lane Capital made additional CLO investments of ~$108.1M and received $8.6M from sales and repayments of its CLO investments.

Weighted average yield of OXLC's CLO debt investments at current cost was 10.4% vs. 11.8% at June 30, 2019.

Issued 8,977,322 shares of common stock during the quarter, resulting in net proceeds of $88.5M.

