Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF +1% ) expects capex for 2018-2020 to be €12.5B - €13.5B, down from €15B previously, on weak energy prices

The company trimmed 2019 core earnings forecast to €7.5B from €7.8B previously, as well as lowered its production forecasts for 2019 and 2020.

For 2019, forecasts 2019 production of 710,000 bbls/day, down from 720,000 previously, and expects ~720,000 - 750,000 bbls/day in 2020

Q3 net profit fell 11.2% Y/Y to €522M, but it still beat market expectations of €479M as net income from downstream businesses increased 10.7%, helped by a rise in refining margins in Spain.

Additionally, the company said that it plans to engage in more M&A in a drive to get stronger in a smaller number of markets, and reduce its presence in the countries where it is smallest.

Previously: Repsol reports Q3 results (Oct. 31)