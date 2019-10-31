Hill-Rom Holdings Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, November 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.65 (+1.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $759.23M (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HRC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.