Cboe Global Markets Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $290.44M (+7.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cboe has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.