Mednax Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Mednax (NYSE:MD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (-3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $876.2M (-2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, md has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.