Seagate Technology Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, November 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (-41.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.57B (-14.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, STX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 6 downward.