Credit Acceptance Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $8.90 (+17.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $380.69M (+14.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cacc has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.