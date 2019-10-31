Sempra Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.47 (+19.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.93B (-0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SRE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.