Booz Allen Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Booz Allen (NYSE:BAH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, November 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+4.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.78B (+10.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BAH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.