Macerich Q3 FFO beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance

Macerich (MAC -1.4% ) Q3 FFO, excluding financing expense related to Chandler Freehold, of 88 cents per share beat the average analyst estimate of 87 cents and fell from 99 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total revenue of $231.1M falls 4.6% Y/Y, with leasing revenue down 4.5% to $214.3M.

Q3 same-center net operating income, excluding lease termination income, rises 0.2%.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $210.6M declines 4.3% Y/Y.

Reaffirms guidance for 2019 FFO per share, excluding Chandler Freehold financing expense, of $3.50-$3.58.

