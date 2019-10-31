Hawaiian Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Hawaiian Electric (NYSE:HE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $814.36M (+6.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HE has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.