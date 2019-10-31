New Media -0.8% as ad drop dings Q3 revenue

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) is off 0.8% after its Q3 revenues declined on slipping ad sales, though underlying profits rose slightly.

Revenues dropped 1% to $376.7M, mitigated somewhat by increases in commercial printing.

That led to a swing to operating loss of $1.9M from a year-ago operating gain of $2.6M.

Meanwhile, attributable net loss widened to $18.5M from a year-ago loss of $6.1M, due in large part to significantly higher income tax expense as well as deal costs of $12.1M.

But adjusted EBITDA ticked up slightly to $45.1M from $44.1M.

Revenue breakout: Advertising, $167.4M (down 5.1%); Circulation, $146.3M (up 0.2%); Commercial printing and other, $62.96M (up 8.5%).

The company reiterated it expects its acquisition of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) to close shortly after the two companies' special shareholder meetings set for Nov. 14.

Press release