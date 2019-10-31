Cheniere Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+23.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.24B (+23.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LNG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.