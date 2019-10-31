Analysts raise KLA targets, remain cautious

Bank of America maintains a Buy rating on KLA (KLAC -2.8% ) and raises the target by $10 to $190 after yesterday's earnings report.

Analyst Vivek Arya says the company "is successfully navigating a turbulent WFE environment, but macro/trade uncertainty could impact the timing/shape of recovery."

Cowen (Outperform) raises KLA from $170 to $195, saying the concern for investors is the "sustainability of the current quarter run-rate" since growth is expected to slow into 2020. The firm remains bullish on Gen 5 product and the semicap recovery.