FLIR Systems down ~8% post Q3 results

FLIR Systems (FLIR -7.9% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 8.4% Y/Y to $471.25M, and organic growth of 2.5% Y/Y.

Revenue by business units: Industrial $176.62M (-0.3% Y/Y); Government and Defense $213.35M (+24.1% Y/Y); and Commercial $81.28M (-5.3% Y/Y).

Total bookings increased 13% Y/Y to $495.3M, driven primarily by a contract with a prime defense manufacturer in the Industrial Business Unit.

Q3 Gross margin declined by 234 bps to 48.7%; and adj. gross margin was 51% down by 130 bps .

Q3 operating margin fell by 458 bps to 15.8%; and Adj. operating margin was 21.6% down by 280 bps .

Cash provided by operating activities YTD was $276.83M, compared to $275.84M a year ago.

Total backlog increased by 16.7% Y/Y to $810M in Q3.

FY19 Guidance: Revenue ~$1.9B (prior $1.92B-1.95B or 8% to 10% growth) or growth of ~7% Y/Y and organic growth of ~2% Y/Y; Adj. operating margin in range of 22% to 23%; and Adj. EPS to be ~$2.30 (prior $2.30 to $2.36).

