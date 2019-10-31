LendingTree jumps 13% after Q3 beat and raise

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) surges 13% after boosting guidance for 2019 revenue on the strength of Q3 adjusted EPS and revenue beats.

Sees 2019 revenue $1.100B-$1.115B compared with its prior view of $1.08B-$1.10B; vs. $1.11B consensus.

Also boosts lower end of adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $197M from $195M; upper end of range stay at $205M.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.25 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.62 and improves from $1.92 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 revenue of $310.6M, up 58% Y/Y, beats the average analyst estimate of $295.3M.

