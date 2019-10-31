Lumentum at 5-month high as analysts praise margin strength

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is up 8% to its highest point since the beginning of May, after a fiscal Q1 beat that held even stronger guidance for the current quarter.

Optical communications was a key strength in the results, while analysts highlighted upside in 3D sensing.

Bullish Rosenblatt Securities says that the company will see strong growth and improving margins in 2020 thanks to demand for high-end ROADMs (reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers). Its price target of $80 currently implies 30% further upside.

Margin outperformance was key to the Q1 beat, JPMorgan says, and the outlook is good. It's got a price target of $71 vs. a current $61.83.

