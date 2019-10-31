TC Energy Corporation Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.99 (-1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$3.57B (+13.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TRP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.