Pretium Resources -17% as Brucejack troubles force guidance cut

Pretium Resources (PVG -17.7% ) plummets to four-month lows after Q3 earnings and revenues fail to meet analyst estimates and the miner cut full-year production guidance.

PVG now sees FY 2019 gold production of 340K-350K oz. from 390K-420K oz. previously, and expects Q4 output to be in-line with Q3's 88.2K oz., citing limited stope availability at the Brucejack mine.

As a result of the lower production, PVG now sees all-in sustaining costs for the full year of $900-$950/oz. of gold sold after AISC in the first nine months of the year was $896/oz.

PVG said it "continued to focus on opening up the mine while increasing grade to the mill [during Q3]. Pursuing both objectives simultaneously while stope inventory was constrained proved to be more challenging than anticipated, and we ended the quarter with gold production below our own expectations."

PVG also said operational issues with two stopes prevented expected higher grade ore from being mined as planned, citing "a hang-up of a key production stope and complications with sequencing another stope. As a result, readily available lower grade tonnage from operating stopes was substituted for the expected higher grade tonnage."