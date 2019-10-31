Pembina Pipeline Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.61 (+1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$1.78B (-13.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PBA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.