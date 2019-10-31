Maxar holders approve tax benefit preservation; shares +13%

Maxar Technologies (MAXR +13.1% ) says that its stockholders overwhelmingly approved its Tax Benefit Preservation Plan.

That plan was set to help preserve the value of its net operating loss carryforwards, which it had estimated as of Dec. 31 to be about $890M, along with federal R&D tax credit carryforwards of $77M.

The preservation plan was approve by about 95% of entitled votes, and 88% of entitled votes not owned by existing holders or exempt persons as defined by the plan.

The plan will remain in place until Oct. 5, 2020, Maxar says.