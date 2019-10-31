Imperial Oil Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.51 (-48.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$9.21B (-5.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IMO has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.