More on Stericycle Q3 results; shares up 7%

Stericycle (SRCL +7.3% ) reported revenue decline of 2.3% Y/Y, due to macroeconomic factors of SOP pricing and foreign exchange rates.

Revenue by services: Regulated Waste and Compliance $474.9M (-1.7% Y/Y); Secure Information Destruction $222.6M (-5% Y/Y); Communication and Related $58.9M (-12.7% Y/Y); and Manufacturing and Industrial $76.7M (-2.4% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 380 bps to 35.5%.

Loss from operations was $34.5M, compared to income from operations of $68.3M last year.

Q3 Adj. EBITDA was $150.5M; and margin was 18.1% down by 345 bps .

Cash flow from operations YTD was $201.2M, compared to $89.9M a year ago.

Company reported positive free cash flow of $77.2M for the quarter, and $40M for YTD.

FY19 Guidance: Revenues $3.3B to $3.335B (prior $3.35B - 3.41B); Adj. EBITDA $575M -$595M; Adj. EPS $2.55 to $2.70 (prior $2.50-2.85); expects Minimum FCF of $50M; and Capex $180M-$200M.

