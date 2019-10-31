Terex downgraded at J.P. Morgan, Stifel after guidance cut

At least two sell-side analysts downgrade Terex (TEX -6.9% ) after the company missed Q3 earnings estimates and cut its full-year guidance.

Following the report, J.P. Morgan analyst Ann Duignan cuts TEX to Neutral from Overweight with a $30 price target, trimmed from $35, saying the stock's valuation is "not compelling" on lower earnings while demand is expected decline in 2020.

Global demand for crushing and screening products is slowing as customers are becoming more cautious in North America and the European Union, while material handling equipment demand also has slowed as it is leveraged to weakened scrap metal prices, Duignan says.

Stifel analyst Stanley Elliott downgrades TEX to Hold from Buy with a $24 price target, cut from $36, saying the company is planning for lower total sales in 2020 but current order patterns are "suggestive" of a bigger revenue drop next year.

TEX's Sell Side Rating is Hold, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Bearish.