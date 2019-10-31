Guyana Goldfields shares plummet on production challenges

Guyana Goldfields's (OTCPK:GUYFF -28.9% ) said that its Aurora mine would fail to meet its production guidance of 145,000-160,000oz in 2019, as well as a mine plan review has been commenced, with full details of review expected in 1Q 2020

Mining rate fell 11% sequentially to 51,500 tonnes per day, due to pit constraints imposed by smaller benches and reduced working faces, heavy rainfall and work stoppage

In Q3, produced 22,100 ounces of gold, with AISC of $1,882/oz

Reported gold sales of 23,500 oz, at a total cash cost of $1,372/oz.

The company expects Q4 gold production to improve over Q3 as mining moves back into the primary ore zone within Rory's Knoll.

Guyana Goldfields ended the quarter with $24.8M in cash and cash equivalents.

Previously: Guyana Goldfields reports Q3 results (Oct. 30)