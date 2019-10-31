Vermilion Energy skids to historic lows after cutting production, capex

Vermilion Energy (VET -10.6% ) sinks to all-time lows after reporting a larger than expected Q3 loss and cutting its production guidance and capital spending plans for the year.

Q3 petroleum and natural gas sales tumbled 23% Y/Y to C$392M from C$508M in the year-ago quarter, while fund flows from operations of C$1.39/share fell from C$1.71/share a year ago.

Q3 average production fell to 97.2K boe/day due to plant turnarounds, unplanned downtime and weather delays.

VET says it is trimming $10M from its full-year capital spending plan to $520M, while reducing its 2019 production guidance to 100K-101K boe/from its previous outlook of 101K-106K boe/day.