AbbVie Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.30 (+7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.37B (+1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, abbv has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.