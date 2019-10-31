Equinox Gold reports Q3 earnings; approves construction of Castle Mountain Phase 1

Oct. 31, 2019 3:04 PM ETEquinox Gold Corp. (EQX)By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Equinox Gold (EQX +8.8%) has approved the start of Phase 1 construction at the 45,000 oz/y Castle Mountain openpit gold mine, in California, while studies continue on a 200,000 oz/y Phase 2 expansion.
  • Phase 1 will operate for three years and, if approved, Phase 2 will operate for an additional 13 years, for total life-of-mine production of 2.8M ounces of gold.
  • The initial construction phase at Castle Mountain has an approved budget of $58M.
  • In Q3, sold 62,379 oz of gold, generating revenue of $91.9M and reported earnings from mine operations of $30.8M.
  • Reaffirmed its production guidance of 200,000 ounces - 235,000 ounces at an AISC of $940/oz to $990/oz.
  • Previously: Equinox Gold reports Q3 results (Oct. 30)
