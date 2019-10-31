American International Group Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 vs. -$0.34 in 3Q18 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.03B

Over the last 2 years, aig has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.