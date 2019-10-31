W. P. Carey Q3 Earnings Preview

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 1st, before market open.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.15 (-22.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $317.44M (+51.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wpc has beaten FFO estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.