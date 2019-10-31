Arbor Realty Trust Q3 Earnings Preview

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 1st, before market open.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.35 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $34.73M (-58.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, abr has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.