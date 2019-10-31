TopBuild up 6% on Q3 earnings beat; raises FY19 guidance

TopBuild (BLD +7% ) reported sales growth of 5.4% Y/Y to $682.33M, reflecting increased selling prices and volume.

TruTeam sales was $498.39M (+7.3% Y/Y); and adj. operating margin was 14% up by 80 bps .

Service Partners sales was $220.95M (+3.8% Y/Y); and adj. operating margin was 10.6% up by 150 bps .

Q3 Gross margin improved by 130 bps to 26.3%; operating margin improved by 160 bps to 11.8%; and adj. operating margin improved by 110 bps to 11.8%.

Adj. EBITDA was $97.98M (+16.3% Y/Y); and margin expanded by 134 bps to 14.4%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $182.78M, compared to $96.03M a year ago.

During the quarter Company repurchased 364,074 shares at an average price of $89.76 per share.

FY19 Outlook, raised: Sales $2.625B to $2.645B (prior $2.61B to $2.64B); and Adj. EBITDA of $354M to $360M (prior $345M to $355M).

Previously: TopBuild EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (Oct. 31)