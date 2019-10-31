Murphy USA posts ~54% jump in Q3 profits
- Murphy USA (MUSA +24.5%) touched a 52-week high as the company saw improved Q3 earnings on strong gasoline and merchandise sales and benefitted from investment in new retail locations.
- Reported net income of $69.2M, up 53.8% Y/Y, however revenue declined 3.2% to $3.66B.
- The company said that adjusted EBITDA grew 51%, capitalizing on market share gains in both the fuels and merchandise business.
- Murphy USA reported total fuel contributions rose 30.6% to $206.4M led by higher retail fuel margins and same-store sales volumes.
- Total merchandise contribution and sales increased 6.4% and 9.2% to $111.2M and $681.1M, respectively.
- In August, the company also amended its credit agreement that provides for asset-based borrowing availability of up to $325M, that is scheduled to mature in August 2024, while the credit agreement provides for a $250M term facility that will mature in August 2023.
