EyeGate Pharma up 22% ahead of key data readout

Thinly traded nano cap EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG +22.4% ) is up on almost a 4x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 82K shares, on no particular news.

A key looming event is the release of data from a pivotal study evaluating its Ocular Bandage Gel eye drop in patients undergoing photorefractive keratectomy (laser surgery on the eye for vision correction). Randomization was completed a month ago with topline results expected by year-end. If all goes well, it expects to file a U.S. marketing application in H1 2020.

On the working capital front, at the end of June, it had $4.7M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed $3.6M in H1.

On October 18, it filed an S-3 for the resale of 1.2M common shares from current stockholders.