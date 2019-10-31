Iron Mountain proves doubters wrong - Morwa

SA contributor Rida Morwa of High Dividend Opportunities changes his tune on Iron Mountain's ability to achieve its EBITDA margin growth goals.

Before Q3 results were released, Morwa writes that he doubted that IRM could achieve them. But with IRM reporting EBITDA margin even better than management predicted, "we believe management can achieve its goal for next quarter," he said.

Some of its revised guidance, though, is causing investors to view Iron Mountain negatively, he said. The company adjusted EBTIDA and AFFO down $20M-$30M with revenue at the low end.

"Revenues are primarily due to FX headwinds as the U.S. dollar remains very strong, limiting the benefit of their international growth," Morwa writes. "We are not concerned about IRM's long-term outlook."

On the upside, the REIT raised its dividend again.

Morwa/High Dividend Opportunities is long IRM.

