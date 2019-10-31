Tenaris' Q3 tubular steel sales slowed by continued drilling slowdown

Tenaris (TS -1.8% ) tumbles to a 52-week low after missing Q3 earnings expectations, as the drilling slowdown in the U.S. and Argentina continues to weigh on sales.

Q3 tubular steel sales fell 7% Y/Y to 796K mt from 853K mt, welded pipe sales sank 25% to 150K mt, and seamless pipe sales ticked down 1% to 645K mt from a year prior.

TS says Q3 North American sales slipped 13% to $772M, as customers are prioritizing investor returns and tighter spending over production growth, adding it does not foresee improved North American drilling activity during 2020.

The company's South American sales declined 8% Y/Y to $308M, amid reduced activity in the Vaca Muerta shale caused by uncertainty around policies of Argentina's incoming government.