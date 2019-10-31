More on Alamos Gold Q3 earnings

Alamos (AGI +7.2% ) as the company reported 'solid' Q3 results, driven by strong performances from Young-Davidson and Island Gold.

Total cash costs were down 11% Y/Y and combined with higher gold price, generated operating cash flow from mine sites of $74.1M

Q3 gold production at Young-Davidson mine of 50,000 ounces was consistent with guidance, while underground mining rates of 6,600 tpd were above guidance; the mine is on track to meet FY19 production guidance of 180,000 to 190,000 ounces.

However in 2020, gold production from Young-Davidson is expected to decrease to ~150,000 ounces, as a result of the previously guided temporary downtime of the Northgate shaft. Following completion of the tie-in in 1H 2020, underground mining rates are expected to ramp up to 7,500 tpd by the end of 2020, with annual gold production above 200,000 ounces per year in 2021 and beyond.

Mill throughput of 7,124 tpd was consistent with Q3 2018 as milling rates continued to benefit from lowgrade surface stockpiles which supplemented underground ore.

