Citi picks favorites in the airline sector

Citi slices up the airline sector in new coverage posted this afternoon.
Delta Air Lines (DAL -0.3%), United Airlines (UAL -1.1%) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE -0.8%) were all tagged with Buy ratings by the firm. Delta is called out for its growing geographic diversity.
Citi slots Southwest Airlines (LUV -1.6%) at Neutral with its solid growth counterbalanced by the 737 risk, while American Airlines (AAL -0.8%) is given a Sell rating due in part to its labor issues and high level of leverage.
