Royal Gold downgraded at B. Riley FBR after Mount Milligan update

Royal Gold (RGLD +1.3% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $122 price target, trimmed from $127, at B. Riley FBR after saying lower longer-term expectations for the Mount Milligan copper-gold mine hurts the company's valuation.

Yesterday, Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF) reported a $231M impairment on the mine, citing higher costs and lower gold recovery assumptions, and does not expect current costs, gold recoveries and mill throughput to materially improve from current levels.

B. Riley's Adam Graf says he cut his long-term mill throughput for Milligan down from 62.5K tons/day to 55K, which resulted in a $5/share decrease to valuation.

The analyst recommends swapping into smaller-cap names that tend to outperform over a gold bull cycle, such as Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG).