New Wahgnion mine to lift Teranga’s production by 50%

Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF +2% ) reported that the new Wahgnion mine built in Burkina Faso has been completed ahead of schedule and would reach commercial production in Q4.

Wahgnion is Teranga’s second gold operation after the Sabodala mine, in Senegal, is expected to increase the company’s yearly production by 50% and double mine site free cash flows at a $1,250/oz gold price.

Wahgnion is expected to produce 132,000 oz/y at an all-in sustaining cost of $761/oz in the first five years of its 13-year mine life.

Q3 revenues and gross profit were 11% and 37% higher, respectively, at $71.5M and $17.20M, owing to higher gold prices.

Net cash flow from Sabodala increased by 252% to $18.7M

For FY19, Teranga expects to achieve the higher end of its production guidance of 245,000 oz to 270,000 oz

Previously: Teranga Gold reports Q3 results (Oct. 31)