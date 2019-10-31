Nintendo +4.9% after doubling Q2 operating profit

Nintendo (NTDOY +4.9% ) is seeing a strong lift off a near-term trough after easily topping analyst estimates with Q2 operating profits that more than doubled its previous total.

Shares have reclaimed ground lost over the past two weeks and are just 7.6% off their 52-week high from Sept. 20.

Profits jumped as the company reported sales of 4.98M Switch consoles for the six months ended Sept. 30. The Switch Lite, which went on sale in September, sold 1.95M units.

For the six months, net sales rose 14.2% to ¥443.97B, and operating profit rose 53.4% to ¥94.2B.

Operating profit for the quarter more than doubled to ¥66.8B (about $615M) from ¥30.9B.